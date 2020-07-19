1/
Marlys BELL
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 69 of Stillwater, MN Passed away on July 10 ,2020 Marlys was born January 10, 1951 in Stillwater, MN, the daughter of Leroy "Ringer"and Virgina Bell. Marlys' love of horses began at a young age, riding her pony. Her passion grew into a lifelong career, owning and operating her horse training facility, focusing on the American Saddlebred breed. Marlys touched many lives, instructing her riding students on to become world champion riders, while learning life lessons. Her words of wisdom will be greatly missed by all. Marlys is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy "Ringer" and Virginia; infant brother, Stephen; sister, Barb Beske; and nephew, Jeff Gregerson. She is survived by her sister, Terri (Greg) Gregerson; brother, Steve Bell; brother-in-law, Scott Beske; and nieces and nephews, Brian (Beth) Beske, Cadie (Paul) Albers, Rob (Keri) Beske, Rick (Josie) Gregerson, Jackie (Lars) Hanson, Jill Gregerson, Emma Caudy; and great nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Church of St. Michael, 611 S. 3rd St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport, MN.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Michael
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved