Age 69 of Stillwater, MN Passed away on July 10 ,2020 Marlys was born January 10, 1951 in Stillwater, MN, the daughter of Leroy "Ringer"and Virgina Bell. Marlys' love of horses began at a young age, riding her pony. Her passion grew into a lifelong career, owning and operating her horse training facility, focusing on the American Saddlebred breed. Marlys touched many lives, instructing her riding students on to become world champion riders, while learning life lessons. Her words of wisdom will be greatly missed by all. Marlys is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy "Ringer" and Virginia; infant brother, Stephen; sister, Barb Beske; and nephew, Jeff Gregerson. She is survived by her sister, Terri (Greg) Gregerson; brother, Steve Bell; brother-in-law, Scott Beske; and nieces and nephews, Brian (Beth) Beske, Cadie (Paul) Albers, Rob (Keri) Beske, Rick (Josie) Gregerson, Jackie (Lars) Hanson, Jill Gregerson, Emma Caudy; and great nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Church of St. Michael, 611 S. 3rd St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport, MN.