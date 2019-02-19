|
Age 78 of Woodbury Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and love. Preceded in death by parents Wendell and Florence Phillips, husband Tom and daughter Susan. Survived by children Jennifer (Larry) Louden, Kate (Mike) Brazil, Alex (Anne), John (Catherine) and son in law Kirk Olsen. Also survived by granddaughters, great-grand-daughters, siblings and countless other family members and friends. She was a proud and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sibling and friend. She put the happiness and comfort of others before her own, and if she knew you, she was praying for you. She is irreplaceable. Funeral Mass Friday, February 22 at 11am. Transfiguration Church, Oakdale. Visitation at church prior to Mass, beginning at 9am, with Rosary at 10:30am. Private burial. "Our job is to love others without stopping to inquire whether or not they are worthy. That is not our business...what we are asked to do is to love." (Thomas Merton)
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2019