Age 85 A longtime resident of Appleton and Hortonville, WI; died peacefully on October 22, at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Appleton, following a long illness. Marlys was born in Little Canada, Minnesota on July 7, 1934 to Don and Julia Brings. Marlys attended Washington High School where she met her future husband, Jarvis Girard. Following high school, Marlys attended Saint Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. She graduated in 1956 with a degree in education. Marlys and Jarvis were married on August 10, 1957. In 1960 they moved to Appleton where they raised their three children. In 1981, Marlys and Jarvis moved to Hortonville when Jarvis became the District Manager for Wisconsin Electric in New London. Marlys was a dedicated, active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Menasha from the time the church was first established. She assumed numerous roles within the church and was actively involved with the charities of the church, especially quilting. Marlys was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing frequently with her husband and friends. In addition, Marlys was an excellent cook and baker (well known for her cookies!) as well as very talented with sewing, knitting, crocheting, and cross stitch. In retirement, Marlys and Jarvis enjoyed traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Marlys is survived by her three children: two sons: Craig (Kristy) of McKinney, TX and Brian (Debbie) of Kaukauna; and daughter, Karen of Greenfield; and five grandchildren: Stephanie, Eva, Chase, Alaina, and Kali. A memorial service for both Marlys and Jarvis will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Appleton on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 4:00 PM. The family of Marlys would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Appleton as well as Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019