More Obituaries for Marlys LIEBEG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlys M. (Meyer) LIEBEG

Marlys M. (Meyer) LIEBEG Obituary
Age 92, of Hastings Passed Away January 30, 2020 She was born November 7, 1927 to Aurelius C. and Laura H. (Thomforde) Meyer in Mt. Pleasant Township, Wabasha County. Marlys married Frederic A. (Fritz) Liebeg June 20, 1947 at St Peters Lutheran Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fritz; brothers, Burton (Natalie) and Roger (Kathleen) Meyer. Marlys is survived by her children, Sandra (Liebeg) Pugh, Suzann and Kevin (Kitty); grandchildren, Michelle Pugh (Mark Lindquist), Kasey and Carson Liebeg. Private family services will be held. Marlys' family requests memorials to donors choice in her honor. (651) 437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 4, 2020
