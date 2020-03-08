|
Age 88 Died February 28, 2020 Marlys was born April 8, 1931 in Kerkhoven, Minnesota to Pearl and Irving Carlson. Marlys was united in marriage to Lowell Stenberg in 1951. Together they lived in Willmar, White Bear Lake, Branson and Forest Lake. They owned and operated Sunrise Draperies for 30 years. Marlys will be remembered for her amazing cooking and entertaining. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Herb Carlson. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years and 2 months, Lowell; daughters, Debra (Butch) Pittman, Dawn (John) Clifford, Denise (Paul) Bruggeman; six grandchildren, seven great-grand children; siblings, Jim Carlson, Audrey Weberg; other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Mattson Funeral Home 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to Fairview Lakes Homecaring and Hospice. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020