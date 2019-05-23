|
|
Age 79, of Woodbury Went to be with Jesus on Friday, May 17, 2019 from complications sustained from an automobile accident. Preceded in death by husband, Richard "Dick"; grandson, Jakub Witherill; parents, Edward and Edna Wyss; and five siblings. Survived by daughters, Lisa (Todd) Hultmark, Dawn (Troy) Witherill, and Bethany (Tim) Mathot; grandchildren, Karissa (Ryan), Austin (Paula), Lynsey (James), McKinsey, Jared, Payton, Bronson, and Alayna; and many other close family and friends. Funeral Service will be 11 AM, with visitation beginning at 9 AM, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Rd. S., Woodbury, MN, 55125. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on May 23, 2019