Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodbury Lutheran Church
7380 Afton Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodbury Lutheran Church
7380 Afton Rd. S.
Woodbury, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodbury Lutheran Church
7380 Afton Rd. S.
Woodbury, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha KVETON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha Rae KVETON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marsha Rae KVETON Obituary
Age 79, of Woodbury Went to be with Jesus on Friday, May 17, 2019 from complications sustained from an automobile accident. Preceded in death by husband, Richard "Dick"; grandson, Jakub Witherill; parents, Edward and Edna Wyss; and five siblings. Survived by daughters, Lisa (Todd) Hultmark, Dawn (Troy) Witherill, and Bethany (Tim) Mathot; grandchildren, Karissa (Ryan), Austin (Paula), Lynsey (James), McKinsey, Jared, Payton, Bronson, and Alayna; and many other close family and friends. Funeral Service will be 11 AM, with visitation beginning at 9 AM, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Rd. S., Woodbury, MN, 55125. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.