Age 86, passed away peacefully on March 11 at Friendship Village in Bloomington. Born and raised in St. Paul's W. 7th Street neighborhood, the son of Emil and Edith Gustafson. Preceded in death by wives, Judy and Erlinda. Survived by brothers, Herbert, of Woodbury and Melvin, of Columbus, IN; nieces, nephews and many cousins. A memorial service will be held at SIMPLE TRADITIONS BY BRADSHAW, 671 Snelling Avenue S. on Wed., March 18 at 10AM with visitation one hour prior. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020