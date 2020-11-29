Died comfortably at the NC Little Hospice in Edina on Nov. 21, 2020. Having been born nearer the time of the Civil War than to today, she was 90. A lifelong resident of the Twin Cities area, she was an engaged, kind and generous soul, caring for and supporting all those around her. While in her thirties Martha returned to the University of Minnesota and finished her bachelor's degree. Finding academic study intriguing and a challenge, she went on to complete a master's degree and a doctorate. After graduation, she worked in various aspects of psychology and family therapy, serving a diverse and appreciative clientele. She also had a passion for gardening. Throughout her life she cared for and nurtured many rescue cats and dogs, as well as horses and a goat. Animals gave her great joy. Martha was predeceased by her husband, Walter, who she loved deeply. Together they experienced many adventures from sea to sea to sea in North America and across Europe. She raised, and always cheered on, three children: David (Linda Luchetti), Jayne (Jim King) and Mark (Kathy Olovson). Other family members celebrating her life include her four grandchildren and her sister, Jean Hart of White Bear Lake. While very grateful for the benefits she received in her life, she had an inquisitive mind and always tried to understand local, national and world developments with the goal of supporting improvements in the lives of others. Earlier this month she achieved her final personal goal when she witnessed Donald Trump's re-election defeat. Given the ongoing pandemic, there will be no service. Please simply celebrate her life in your own way. The family thanks all who wish to contribute to a charity of their choice
in her memory. Huber Funerals & Cremation Services, Excelsior www.huberfunerals.com
952-474-9595