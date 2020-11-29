1/1
Martha Jane FULTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 95, of West Saint Paul, Minnesota and formerly of San Jose, California died after a brief illness on Thanksgiving November 26, 2020. Martha was an avid tennis player into her 90s and a life-long learner who enjoyed taking classes on a variety of subjects. She was actively involved with her family and friends and spent every Christmas with family in Minnesota. She was fiercely independent and loved driving; in the late 1950s she drove her Karmann Ghia round trip from Saint Paul to Alaska on the Alcan Highway. Martha was predeceased by her parents, Lua B. and Alfred M. Fulton and brothers, Alfred M. (Ruth) Fulton Jr. and Donald B. (Sara) Fulton and dear friend, Suzanne Skinner. She is survived by 8 nieces and nephews, Martha R. Fulton, Victoria F. (Mansel) Blackford, Keith Louise Fulton, Angus B. (Marjorie) Fulton, Nancy L. Fulton, Deborah A. Fulton, Alfred M. (Gail) Fulton III, Rebecca F. (Scott) Barnett, 15 great-nieces and nephews and 17 great-great-nieces and nephews. Martha graduated from Summit School and Carleton College and taught elementary school for 30 years in the Cupertino Union School District, Santa Clara County, California. Martha will be buried alongside her parents in a private graveside service at Acacia Park Cemetery. There will be a celebration of her life post-vaccine, hopefully this summer. Memorials to the charity of your choice. 651-457-6200





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved