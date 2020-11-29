Age 95, of West Saint Paul, Minnesota and formerly of San Jose, California died after a brief illness on Thanksgiving November 26, 2020. Martha was an avid tennis player into her 90s and a life-long learner who enjoyed taking classes on a variety of subjects. She was actively involved with her family and friends and spent every Christmas with family in Minnesota. She was fiercely independent and loved driving; in the late 1950s she drove her Karmann Ghia round trip from Saint Paul to Alaska on the Alcan Highway. Martha was predeceased by her parents, Lua B. and Alfred M. Fulton and brothers, Alfred M. (Ruth) Fulton Jr. and Donald B. (Sara) Fulton and dear friend, Suzanne Skinner. She is survived by 8 nieces and nephews, Martha R. Fulton, Victoria F. (Mansel) Blackford, Keith Louise Fulton, Angus B. (Marjorie) Fulton, Nancy L. Fulton, Deborah A. Fulton, Alfred M. (Gail) Fulton III, Rebecca F. (Scott) Barnett, 15 great-nieces and nephews and 17 great-great-nieces and nephews. Martha graduated from Summit School and Carleton College and taught elementary school for 30 years in the Cupertino Union School District, Santa Clara County, California. Martha will be buried alongside her parents in a private graveside service at Acacia Park Cemetery. There will be a celebration of her life post-vaccine, hopefully this summer. Memorials to the charity of your choice
