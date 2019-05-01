|
|
A passionate teacher, great adventurer, excellent cook, and lover of life and people, are but a few ways those who knew her best describe Martha (St. Martha) Kieffer, CSJ. Born Mary Ann, in Carrington, ND, on April 5, 1932, Martha died on April 18, 2019 in Clermont, FL. She entered the community of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1952, and in 1956 earned a BS in Home Economics and Education from the College of St. Catherine, St. Paul, MN. Upon graduating, Martha spent nearly 45 years teaching at the following Minnesota Catholic schools: Holy Redeemer in Marshall, Guardian Angels in Hastings, Holy Rosary in Graceville, and St. Edward in Minneota; and in St. Paul at Highland Catholic, Blessed Sacrament, St. Mark, and Cretin-Derham Hall. It was at CDH where, in addition to teaching, Martha soared in the Learning Lab with students who needed a steady compassionate push to realize their full potential. "Confidence is so important to everyone," she would say. "When a student does something very well, we tell them what a good job they did so they can begin to feel confident in their successes." After retiring, Martha spent the next 12 years teaching English at Learning In Style, an adult learning center for refugees and immigrants founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph. In 2013, Martha transitioned to Clermont, FL where she taught religious education at St. Faustina Catholic Church. Martha is preceded in death by parents Mary Alice (Friezen) and Joseph C. Kieffer; sister Janine (Walker); brothers Bob and David Kieffer. She is survived by sister Donna Peterson; many devoted nieces and nephews; lifelong friends; and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN, with Visitation at 10:00 AM preceding Mass, and burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN, following luncheon at Carondelet Center in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to The Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund. Sister Martha, rest in love and peace. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on May 1, 2019