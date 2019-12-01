Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MUELLER MEMORIAL
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
MUELLER MEMORIAL
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
Martha "Marti" RUDE Obituary
Beloved Mom & Grandma Age 79, of White Bear Lake Passed away on November 23, 2019 after a short illness. Preceded in death by husband Bob; sister Betty and brother Russell. Survived by children Renee Rude & Rob Rude (Katie); granddaughters Sammy & Lizzie; sister Dori and many other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Saturday (December 7) at 12:00 Noon with visitation one hour before at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. To honor Marti's work as an RN and her passion for animals, memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to either Seasons Hospice in Rochester, MN or Northwoods Humane Society in Wyoming, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
