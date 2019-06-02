|
Age 86, of Eagan Passed on May 28, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Harlon; and son, John. Survived by children, Virginia (Mark) Kraus and Paula Thielen; son-in-law, Mark Thielen; grandchildren, Zachary, Benjamin, Anthony, Dominic, Gabriel, and Hampton; brother, George (Jo) Kissell; and many other nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, June 3rd at the Church of St. Augustine, 3rd St. No. at 4th Ave., South St. Paul. Visitation two hours prior to the Mass at St. Augustine. The Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019