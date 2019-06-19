Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha WEINZETL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha (Andert) WEINZETL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha (Andert) WEINZETL Obituary
Age 96, of St. Paul Longtime Como Park Resident Passed away peacefully June 17, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Martin; brother, John Andert; and sister, Rose Tschida. Survived by son, Larry; sister, Gertrude Ungar; brother, Len (Sara) Andert; nieces, nephews, and other family. Martha was a warm, loving woman who was dedicated to caring for her family, including her large extended family. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, June 21 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N Dale St, St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Friday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now