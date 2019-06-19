|
|
Age 96, of St. Paul Longtime Como Park Resident Passed away peacefully June 17, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Martin; brother, John Andert; and sister, Rose Tschida. Survived by son, Larry; sister, Gertrude Ungar; brother, Len (Sara) Andert; nieces, nephews, and other family. Martha was a warm, loving woman who was dedicated to caring for her family, including her large extended family. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, June 21 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N Dale St, St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Friday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019