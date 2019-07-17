|
Age 87 Eagan's 1st Police Chief Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grand-father and friend to many. Martin was born on August 13, 1931 in St. Paul and passed away on July 13, 2019 from complications of a stroke. Martin came from a large family (7 sisters and 2 brothers) and grew up on the family farm in Eagan on Yankee Doodle Road, where he spent his childhood enjoying the freedom and fun of rural Eagan and helping on the farm. His grandparents originated from St. Antoine Sur Richlieu in Quebec. In 1951 he married the love of his life Marie (Weinzettel) DesLauriers and celebrated 67 years together before Marie passed away in March of 2018. They adopted 3 children together, their son Paul, and twin daughters Anne and Jayne. Martin was appointed Constable of Eagan Township in 1951, and in 1965 he became Eagan's first Police Chief. He spent 32 years of his life serving a community that he loved so much and often spoke about how proud he was to serve. He knew everyone back in the day and was virtually a walking history book of Eagan. He was a great story teller and loved talking about the old days and getting together to reminisce with family, friends and those he worked with over the years. Martin loved his family and had a full life with them. Some of his favorite activities were going on horse rides, snowmobiling, dancing, playing cards, fishing and having cousins over for bonfires and cookouts down in the woods. After retiring from the Police Department, Martin and Marie spent their winters in Mesa, AZ golfing, socializing and enjoying the sunshine. He was a man of faith, integrity and giving to others. He leaves a legacy that we're all proud of. Martin is survived by his son Paul of Osakis, MN, daughters Jayne of Boston, MA and Anne of Ely, MN; grandchildren Brian (Lindsay) DesLauriers, Amy (Jeff) Rivard, Jennifer (Owen Carlander) DesLauriers, and Kevin (Becky) DesLauriers; great grandchildren Eli, Noah and Micah DesLauriers, Lexi Ashlyn and Ava Rivard, Penny and Maddox DesLauriers; sisters Helen Gerten, Eileen Welsh, Alice DesLauriers and brother Louie DesLauriers. Mass of Christian Burial 11am Saturday July 20th at St. John Neumann Church (4030 Pilot Knob Rd @ Deerwood Dr. in Eagan) with a visitation beginning at the church at 9:30am. Interment St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Mendota, MN. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on July 17, 2019