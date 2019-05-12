|
Former Oblate of Mary Immaculate missionary priest, passed away on March 26, 2019 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, Nebraska following a brief illness. He was 83. Born in Kansas City, MO on May 17, 1936, he was the son of the late Dr. Frank T. and Anna (Hills) Machovec. Martin attended schools in Missouri. He was ordained at St. Paul's Church in Pass Christian, MS on September 10, 1961. Among his many assignments was Assistant Pastor at Assumption Parish in Richfield from 1966 to 1967, Pastor at St. Benedict's Parish in White Earth from 1992 to 1998, and Pastor at St. Casimir Parish in St. Paul from 1999 to 2000. Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:00 am at St. John Catholic Church in Prague, NE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martin's memory to Tekakwitha Learning Center for Children, c/o St. Ann's Church, 1112 3rd Street, Waubun, MN 56589 www.marcysvoboda.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019