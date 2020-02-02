|
|
Age 92 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Jan. 29, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Feliciana; sons, Juan & Oscar, Sr.; parents; & daughters-in-law, Carole, Wendy & Linda. Survived by children, Martin Jr., Eudel, Ramiro, Arturo (Debbie), Jesus, Felix (Diana), Delia (Jose) and Elva (Matt); daughter-in-law, Patty; 37 grandchildren; & many great and great-great-grandchildren. Prayer Service 1PM Wed., Feb. 5th at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. @ Arion in West St. Paul with a visitation beginning at 10AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020