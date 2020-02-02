Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin ZUNIGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin F. ZUNIGA Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin F. ZUNIGA Sr. Obituary
Age 92 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Jan. 29, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Feliciana; sons, Juan & Oscar, Sr.; parents; & daughters-in-law, Carole, Wendy & Linda. Survived by children, Martin Jr., Eudel, Ramiro, Arturo (Debbie), Jesus, Felix (Diana), Delia (Jose) and Elva (Matt); daughter-in-law, Patty; 37 grandchildren; & many great and great-great-grandchildren. Prayer Service 1PM Wed., Feb. 5th at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. @ Arion in West St. Paul with a visitation beginning at 10AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -