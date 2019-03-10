|
Age 101, a lifelong farmer in Vermillion Died peacefully March 5, 2019 Survived by children, Joe (Barbara) Kummer, Bob (Sue) Kummer, Mike (Cindy) Kummer, Carol (Cy) Schmitz, Larry (Lisa) Kummer, Paul (Pat) Kummer, Mary (Gary) Rondeau, Jane (Pat) Schmitt, & Barb (Ted) Kranz; 19 grandchildren, & 19 great grandchildren; 7 step- children; and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tues. (3/12) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Immediately following Mass, a luncheon will be held, & interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery, Vermillion. Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (3/11) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel ~ Caturia-Smidt Chapel, 201 E. Seventh St., Hastings, and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at church on Tuesday There will be a KC Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the , Hastings Family Service, or to the Donor's Choice in memory of Martin. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019