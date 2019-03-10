Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caturia-Smidt Funeral Home - Hastings
201 East 7th Street
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:30 PM
Caturia-Smidt Funeral Home - Hastings
201 East 7th Street
Hastings, MN 55033
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caturia-Smidt Funeral Home - Hastings
201 East 7th Street
Hastings, MN 55033
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 W. Fifteenth St.
Hastings, MN
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery
Vermillion., MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin KUMMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin G. KUMMER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martin G. KUMMER Obituary
Age 101, a lifelong farmer in Vermillion Died peacefully March 5, 2019 Survived by children, Joe (Barbara) Kummer, Bob (Sue) Kummer, Mike (Cindy) Kummer, Carol (Cy) Schmitz, Larry (Lisa) Kummer, Paul (Pat) Kummer, Mary (Gary) Rondeau, Jane (Pat) Schmitt, & Barb (Ted) Kranz; 19 grandchildren, & 19 great grandchildren; 7 step- children; and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tues. (3/12) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Immediately following Mass, a luncheon will be held, & interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery, Vermillion. Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (3/11) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel ~ Caturia-Smidt Chapel, 201 E. Seventh St., Hastings, and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at church on Tuesday There will be a KC Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the , Hastings Family Service, or to the Donor's Choice in memory of Martin. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caturia-Smidt Funeral Home - Hastings
Download Now