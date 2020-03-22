|
Age 87 of Vadnais Heights Passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 surrounded by family. Marty was born in St. Paul, MN to Anne and Martin H. Boehne. He graduated from Johnson High School in 1950, was drafted into the United States Army, and served from 1951-1953. After discharge from the Army, he initially worked for Hamm's brewery, and then began attending the University of Minnesota. He was awarded a bachelors degree in Business Administration in 1959. He began work as a salesman for General Foods and worked there until he retired in 1991. Marty married Helen Nieland in 1960 and together they raised their family in their home in Maplewood, MN. Marty loved to play golf and was an avid bird watcher and classic car enthusiast. Marty is survived by his four children, Brad [Holly], Kris [Patrick], Bryan [Jennifer] and Kari [Mark]; and six grandchildren, Blake, Nicole, Matthew, Kate, Alex and Erik. Marty loved his family very much and will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service for Marty has been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 virus and its impact. The memorial service and a celebration of life will be scheduled when appropriate.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020