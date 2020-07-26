1/1
Martin Romuald ARNOLD
Age 77, of South St. Paul Surrounded by family, Martin returned home to his Heavenly Father on July 24, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Marcus and Lucille Arnold; sisters Louise (infant), Phyllis Svegal, brothers-in-law Bob Petermeier, George Tachney, Tom Woodley. Survived by wife JoAnn of 52 years; son Brett (Diane); granddaughter Miranda; sisters Lucy Petermeier, Ruth Tachney, Jeanette Woodley; many nieces and nephews and retired friends of United Airlines. Martin was in the Navy, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. He worked for United Airlines for 35 years and was a proud union member of the IAM. He enjoyed helping family and friends move, paint, and driving them to the airport. Many referred to him as Uncle Marty, some by relation and others friends, due to his kindness. He was loved by many. Graveside service 1:00 pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 3400 Century Avenue North, Mahtomedi, MN. Social distancing will be practiced. Memorials preferred to Newport Lutheran Church or Second Harvest.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
