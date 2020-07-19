1/1
Marvel A. "Marge" SCHWARTZ
Passed away July 12, 2020 at the home of her daughter at the age of 84. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Robert E. (Bob) Schwartz; brothers, Robert, Warren and Wayne Swanson; and sisters, Mae Davidson, Delores Buzay, Donna Wegscheider and Evelyn Blyton. Survived by daughter, Cathy Van Ert; sons, Gary (Janet) Schwartz and Doug (Lori) Schwartz; cherished grandchildren, Brandon, Alex, Amanda, Chelsea, Christine, Brittany and Madison; brother, James (Patricia) Swanson; in-laws, Ruth Swanson, Penny Swanson, and Otis Blyton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Marge was a lifelong resident of St. Paul and member of Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church. Visitation 10am- 12 Noon on Tuesday, July 21st at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St., St. Paul. Followed by a 12:30pm Graveside Service at Union Cemetery, 2505 E. Minnehaha Ave, Maplewood. Memorials Preferred.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
JUL
21
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
