Passed away July 12, 2020 at the home of her daughter at the age of 84. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Robert E. (Bob) Schwartz; brothers, Robert, Warren and Wayne Swanson; and sisters, Mae Davidson, Delores Buzay, Donna Wegscheider and Evelyn Blyton. Survived by daughter, Cathy Van Ert; sons, Gary (Janet) Schwartz and Doug (Lori) Schwartz; cherished grandchildren, Brandon, Alex, Amanda, Chelsea, Christine, Brittany and Madison; brother, James (Patricia) Swanson; in-laws, Ruth Swanson, Penny Swanson, and Otis Blyton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Marge was a lifelong resident of St. Paul and member of Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church. Visitation 10am- 12 Noon on Tuesday, July 21st at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St., St. Paul. Followed by a 12:30pm Graveside Service at Union Cemetery, 2505 E. Minnehaha Ave, Maplewood. Memorials Preferred.