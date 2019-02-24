Pioneer Press Obituaries
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. JEROME
380 E Roselawn Ave
Maplewood, MN
View Map
(nee Berthiaume) Age 88, of Maplewood Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on February 21, 2019. Survived by children, Dan (Sue), Barb (Al) Pauling, Patti (Joe) Fuller, Tom (Margie), Mark (Lynda), Mary Kay (Brian) Skelly, and Greg (Julie); 18 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; former husband, Lyle Lackner; brothers, Jerry and Bob (Bonnie) Berthiaume; sister-in-law, Carol Berthiaume; nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. Funeral leaving from MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, on Friday, March 1 at 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at THE CHURCH OF ST. JEROME, 380 E Roselawn Ave, Maplewood, at 11 AM Friday. Private interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 4-8 PM Thursday and 9:30-10:30 AM Friday. Special thanks to Dr. Denise Long for her loving care. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
