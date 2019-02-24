|
(nee Berthiaume) Age 88, of Maplewood Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on February 21, 2019. Survived by children, Dan (Sue), Barb (Al) Pauling, Patti (Joe) Fuller, Tom (Margie), Mark (Lynda), Mary Kay (Brian) Skelly, and Greg (Julie); 18 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; former husband, Lyle Lackner; brothers, Jerry and Bob (Bonnie) Berthiaume; sister-in-law, Carol Berthiaume; nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. Funeral leaving from MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, on Friday, March 1 at 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at THE CHURCH OF ST. JEROME, 380 E Roselawn Ave, Maplewood, at 11 AM Friday. Private interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 4-8 PM Thursday and 9:30-10:30 AM Friday. Special thanks to Dr. Denise Long for her loving care. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019