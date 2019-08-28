Home

Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Randall, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Randall, MN
Marvella Marie (Liebau) WIELINSKI


1927 - 2019
Marvella Marie (Liebau) WIELINSKI Obituary
91 of Motley, MN Died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Lakewood Care Center in Staples, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00AM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall. Rev. Arlie Sowada will officiate and burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, near Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Thursday at the church in Randall. Marvella was born December 24, 1927 in Rogers, MN to Herman and Mathilda Liebau. She worked at Merrill's Restaurant where she met the love of her life and best patron James Wielinski; the couple was married on July 6, 1946. Marvella later worked at "Monkey Wards." They lived in St. Paul, Inver Grove Heights, and Motley. Marvella loved animals, reading, traveling, cross word puzzles, the Minnesota Twins, fishing, playing cards, family gatherings, dancing, the casino, and she certainly was a WHIZ at math. Marvella is survived by her children, Shirley (Bruce) Guetzkow, Roger, Barbara, Candice; grandchildren, Lisa Guetzkow, Lori Berg, Dustin Zeimet, Katie (Mike) Stewart, Trevor (Kelli) Zeimet, Amy Gebben, Sara (Nik) Pflueger; great grandchildren, Donovan and Isaiah Guest, Ella and Noah Berg, Alex Brown, Austin and Madison Stewart, Henry and Claire Zeimet, Annette Pflueger; sister, Leona Finke; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mathilda; husband, James; son, Lance Corporal Donald James (Vietnam); siblings, Caroline, Fritz, Cecelia, Eldina, John, Mildred, and Clara. Marvella's family would like to thank her niece/godchild Lucy and the entire staff at Lakewood Care Center in Staples for their care and compassion. "ALL IS DONE, FOR ALL DAY"
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 28, 2019
