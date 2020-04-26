Marvin A. HODGIN
Age 88, of Maplewood Passed away April 19, 2020 Survived by wife of 65 years, Clara; children, Claudia (Henry) Drabik, Lora (Doug) Jenson, Bruce Hodgin, Paula Bucher, Joseph, Vincent and Edward Hodgin; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grand children; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, George Sr., and Mae; siblings, George Jr., Bonnie, Betty, Willard, Jerry, Geri and Joan. Private graveside service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Member of SMW Union local #10.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
