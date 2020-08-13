Passed peacefully on August 6, 2020 Age 93, formerly of Isle, MN. Resided at White Pine Memory Care Cottage Grove. Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Anne, brothers Gilbert and Jude. Survived by wife of 70 years Annamay (Kimmons), daughters Kathie Klemetson (Lenny), Barb (Mike) Tedford, sons Marvin (Mary), Tom (Sue), Rodney, Mike (Tara), 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Also survived by brother-in-law Alfred Kimmons and sister-in-law Dondra Kimmons and many nieces and nephews. Marvin was in the US Navy and Air Force of US. Celebrate of life at later date.









