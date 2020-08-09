1/
Marvin Arthur HODGIN
January 26, 1932 — April 19, 2020 Survived by wife of 65 years, Clara; children, Claudia (Henry) Drabik, Lora (Doug) Jenson, Bruce Hodgin, Paula Bucher, Joseph, Vincent and Edward Hodgin; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, George Sr., and Mae; siblings, George Jr., Bonnie, Betty, Willard, Jerry, Geri and Joan. Grandson Nathaniel. Private graveside service was held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on May 1st, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday August 16th, 2020 at Spooner Park Pavilion 350 Eli Rd. Little Canada from 1:00pm-4:00pm. The Family request the wearing of a mask, to keep our loved ones and guests safe.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
