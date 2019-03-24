Home

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Augustana Lutheran Church
1400 Robert Street
West St Paul, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Augustana Lutheran Church
1400 Robert Street
West St Paul, MN
View Map
Age 88 of Eagan Born in Colfax, Wisconsin Passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side on March 22, 2019. Preceded in death by mother Nora Gunderson (Stockness), father Conrad, and brother Leland. Survived by loving wife of 62 years, Lois, sons Jeff (Jan) and Jack, daughter Lori (Dan) and niece Nancee Gunderson (Bonnie), grandchildren Michael, Eric and Dan, and great grandchildren Mason, James and Anders. Memorial service 10:30 am Thursday, March 28, at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 Robert Street, West St Paul. Visitation 9:30 am prior to service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
