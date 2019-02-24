|
Age 81, of Centerville Passed Away on February 10, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Christopher; step-son, John Peyton; grandson, Jonathan Newstrand; siblings, Ernest, Anne, Fr. Jerome and Donald. Survived by loving wife, Toni; children, Gregory (Jill), Russell (Melanie), Rosanne (Jeff) Bump, Angela (Michael) Schatz; step-daughter, Jennifer Peyton; 14 grand children; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris Herdahl and Margie (Billy) Wiseman; and many other family & friends. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 PM Sunday, March 3 at the American Legion Post 566, 7731 Lake Dr., Lino Lakes, MN 55014.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019