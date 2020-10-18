Age 93 , of Northfield August 19, 1927 ~ October 15, 2020 Marv attended St James School, Cretin High School, St. Thomas College and St. Paul College of Law (now Hamline Mitchell), and founded his law practice in Northfield in 1952. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Jackie, his sons Thomas and Peter, his parents Landy and Stacia, his brother Jerry, sister-in-law Bernie, his sister Marilyn, and his nephew Bob. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Judy; his daughter, Mary (John) Langan of Nfld; his sons, Joseph (Jodi) of Nfld, Michael (Libby) of St. Paul; his daughters-in-law, Mary of Center City and Jane of West St. Paul; his step-children, Eric (Jane) Hagen, Nina (Keith) Pumper, Carl (Kim) Hagen; 22 grand & 16 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM, Saturday 10/24/2020) at the Church of St. Dominic, 104 N. Linden St. Seating may be limited based on available space under Covid-19 guidelines. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Northfield. For those who wish to pay their respects, viewing will be held at the Church of St. Dominic from 9:00AM - 10:30AM, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Masks are required and guests will be assisted with social distancing. www.northfieldfuneral.com