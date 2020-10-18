1/1
Marvin GRUNDHOEFER
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 93 , of Northfield August 19, 1927 ~ October 15, 2020 Marv attended St James School, Cretin High School, St. Thomas College and St. Paul College of Law (now Hamline Mitchell), and founded his law practice in Northfield in 1952. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Jackie, his sons Thomas and Peter, his parents Landy and Stacia, his brother Jerry, sister-in-law Bernie, his sister Marilyn, and his nephew Bob. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Judy; his daughter, Mary (John) Langan of Nfld; his sons, Joseph (Jodi) of Nfld, Michael (Libby) of St. Paul; his daughters-in-law, Mary of Center City and Jane of West St. Paul; his step-children, Eric (Jane) Hagen, Nina (Keith) Pumper, Carl (Kim) Hagen; 22 grand & 16 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM, Saturday 10/24/2020) at the Church of St. Dominic, 104 N. Linden St. Seating may be limited based on available space under Covid-19 guidelines. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Northfield. For those who wish to pay their respects, viewing will be held at the Church of St. Dominic from 9:00AM - 10:30AM, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Masks are required and guests will be assisted with social distancing. www.northfieldfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Church of St. Dominic
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Dominic
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Cremation
201 East 4th Street
Northfield, MN 55057
(507) 645-5123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved