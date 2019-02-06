|
Of St. Paul Age 81 Passed away peacefully in his home on February 2, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Janet; 5 brothers and one sister. Survived by daughters, Cherie (Tim), Barbara (Steve); grandchildren, Joseph (Cassandra), Michael, Stacy, Justin; great-grandsons, Jacob and Jamison; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service, 11AM, Friday, February 8th 2019 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, with a Visitation beginning at 10AM. Interment at Union Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 6, 2019