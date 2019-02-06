Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin HENSCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin J. HENSCHELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marvin J. HENSCHELL Obituary
Of St. Paul Age 81 Passed away peacefully in his home on February 2, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Janet; 5 brothers and one sister. Survived by daughters, Cherie (Tim), Barbara (Steve); grandchildren, Joseph (Cassandra), Michael, Stacy, Justin; great-grandsons, Jacob and Jamison; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service, 11AM, Friday, February 8th 2019 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, with a Visitation beginning at 10AM. Interment at Union Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Download Now