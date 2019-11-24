|
Born July 20, 1934 Died November 15, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Francis and Harry Sandin; brother, Richard; special niece, Diane Heinz; very special niece, Debra Larsen; dear sister-in-law, Lorraine Kramer and husband, Jake. Survived by his very best friend and loving wife of 56 years, La Verne; sisters, Donna Fritzke and Mary Hammer; many nieces and nephews in the Sandin family; also survived by nephews that he considered sons, Daniel Larsen, Dennis Kramer and wife Pattie; special niece, Shari Vandenberg and husband, Jim; very special great nieces and nephews, Callie and Reed Zweber, Dane Larsen, David Solomito, Martha Dwyer and Anne Price. He loved each and every one of his special family and will be greatly missed by all. Graveside services and interment at a later date. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019