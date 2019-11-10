|
Age 92, of Maplewood Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 1, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Survived by son Gary, daughters Roxanna, Dianna (Kevin) Bey; grandchildren Brittany (John) Conrad, Brandon (Michelle) Bey, Amanda (Ryan) Tessmer; great-grandchildren Jack, Lexi, Maddy, Kaylee, and Skylar. We will miss you so much Papa. Memorial service on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019