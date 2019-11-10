Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin ROD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin ROD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin ROD Obituary
Age 92, of Maplewood Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 1, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Survived by son Gary, daughters Roxanna, Dianna (Kevin) Bey; grandchildren Brittany (John) Conrad, Brandon (Michelle) Bey, Amanda (Ryan) Tessmer; great-grandchildren Jack, Lexi, Maddy, Kaylee, and Skylar. We will miss you so much Papa. Memorial service on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -