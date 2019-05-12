|
Age 84, formerly of Woodbury, MN and La Crosse, WI, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019 at Avow Hospice House in Naples, FL after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband to Beverly Case for 42 years and to Carolyn Case for 17 years. He was blessed with two children, Steve and Lori; two stepchildren, Eric and Mary Beth; and five grandchildren. His veterinary pathology career for 31 years at 3M gave him immense satisfaction, including attainment of Corporate Scientist and Director of Toxicology. Marv had a tireless work ethic and was a kind, gentle man to all who crossed his path. There will be a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. on June 28, 2019 at Holmen Lutheran Church in the La Crosse, WI area. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avow Hospice House. www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019