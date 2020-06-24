1936 — 2020 Age 83, long term resident of Woodbury, MN passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on June 19, 2020. Marv is greeted in heaven by daughter, Leah; and grandson, Justin. He is survived by his children, Todd (Christy) Tolkinen, Troy Tolkinen, Tara (Mike) Falteisek, Tina Bakke, Tanya Tolkinen, and Tedra (Jason) Cooper; 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grand children; and former spouse and lifelong friend, MaryLynn Meeker. Marv enjoyed spending time at his lake home with family, bowling and playing horseshoes. He will be forever remembered for his quick wit, outgoing personality, sparkling blue eyes and his ability to make everyone laugh. A private family service will be held June 27th in Deerwood, MN. www.GILLBROTHERS.com Minneapolis, MN 612-861-6088
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.