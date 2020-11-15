Age 82 Passed away peacefully on the morning of November 6th. He was born October 24, 1938 in eastern Wisconsin to Margaret and Jacob LeNoble. He married Ann in 1966 in Inglewood, California. Marv served in the U.S. Military. He was a graduate of the University of Minnesota and worked in the supercomputer industry for Control Data and Cray Research. Marv enjoyed his free time outdoors where he liked to go camping, hunting, fishing, and hiking. He and his family camped for years in their VW camper in which they traveled the U.S. and Canada. Marv is survived by his wife, Ann, son Jon (Emily) LeNoble, brothers Bob and Jacob, sisters Margaret, Mary, Ida, Bonnie, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Marv will be missed by all who knew him. A private interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.









