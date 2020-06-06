Marvis STANCHFIELD
1926 - 2020
Age 94 Born on April 20, 1926 in Clarkfield, MN and passed away on June 2, 2020 in Roseville, MN. Preceded in death by husband, Ballard; daughter, Bonnie Heir. Marvis will be deeply missed by son, Barry (Ru); six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Jim Heir; special friends, Michelle & Shirley Bilden, Hannah & Karin Reksten. 40+ year member of Eastern Hgts Lutheran Church. No service will be held. Burial at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
