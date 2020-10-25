Age 76 Of Hugo, MN Died peacefully from Dementia on September 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, William R; her dog, Cody; her parents, Joseph and Gertrude Fellrath; her brother, Ronald Fellrath. Survived by her children, Bill (Michelle) Davis, Tanya (Jim) Formanek and Glenn (Betsy) Davis; her 6 grandchildren; her 2 great grandchildren; her brother, Donald Fellrath. Worked for many years at Regions Hospital of St. Paul. Private graveside service for close friends and family at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in White Bear on Saturday, October 31st at 10 am. For those who are not able to attend, a live video will be available for viewing on Mary's obituary page on the Bradshaw Funeral Home Website. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association
Minnesota-North Dakota (www.alz.org
). 651-407-8300