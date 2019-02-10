|
Age 92 of West St. Paul Passed away February 6, 2019 Survived by loving husband of 62 years, Allan; children Michael (Lora) and Patricia (David) Pendleton; grandchildren Steven. Danielle and Luke Gitzen; sister Geraldine. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday (2-12-19) at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1154 Seminole St., West St. Paul with visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019