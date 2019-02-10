Home

Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1154 Seminole St.
West St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1154 Seminole St.
West St. Paul, MN
View Map
Age 92 of West St. Paul Passed away February 6, 2019 Survived by loving husband of 62 years, Allan; children Michael (Lora) and Patricia (David) Pendleton; grandchildren Steven. Danielle and Luke Gitzen; sister Geraldine. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday (2-12-19) at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1154 Seminole St., West St. Paul with visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019
