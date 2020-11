Age 87 of St. Paul on November 7, 2020 One of the most wonderful, gentle, loving and caring Mom, Grandma and Sister passed away from COVID. She had the biggest heart and was always there for the people she cared for. Rest in peace, Mom. You're with Dad now. Private family services. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com