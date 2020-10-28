Age 88, of West St. Paul Died of heart failure at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester on October 24, 2020, just weeks after the death of her husband of 68 years. Mary was born on April 21, 1932 to Paul and Tillie (Flitter) Templin in Blue Earth County, Minnesota. She attended grade schools in both Mapleton and Waseca and graduated from Loyola High School in Mankato in 1950. She married Eugene S. Kahnke at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in North Mankato on September 4, 1952. The couple raised three children and lived in rural Waseca County for a number of years. After completing some accounting courses in the mid-1960s, she worked as a bookkeeper for two years in Owatonna. When the family moved to Farmington, she was employed as an accountant for over 10 years at North Star Concrete in Apple Valley. In 1981, Mary became an accountant and later an accounting supervisor with the State of Minnesota Department of Corrections and retired in 1997. During her retirement, she was involved in several Dakota County Boards, became an active member of the West St. Paul Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Program, and loved to bake cookies with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; brother James Templin; sister Phyllis Brunner; brothers-in-law Lawrence Kahnke and Alvin Kahnke; sister-in-law Margaret Kahnke; and son-in-law Timothy Orlando. She is survived by her children Catherine Orlando of Lake Elmo, Daniel (Debbie) Kahnke of Elko-New Market, and William Kahnke (David Tukua) of Alexandria; grandchildren Sarah (Steve) Carlson, Matt Orlando, Jeffrey (Christine) Kahnke, Ryan Kahnke, Alex (Miranda) Kahnke, and Breanna (Eric) Schofield; 10 great-grand children; sisters-in-law Aurelia Kahnke and Rogene Templin; brother-in-law Patrick (Joan) Brunner; 12 nieces and nephews; and many dear friends and extended family. Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Friday, October 30 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation at church 1 hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to West St. Paul Beyond the Yellow Ribbon.