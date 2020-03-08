|
|
Age 86 Died on February 26, 2020 Born in Rosemount, MN to James and Mary Doyle. Preceded in death by Bob, husband of 63 years; parents and granddaughters Stephanie and Gabrielle. Survived by children Julianne (Jess) Melchor, Laurel (Bill Pare), Stephen (Val), Madonna (Kevin) Maas and David; grand children Jordan and Rachel Pohl, Melissa, Bridget and Erik Maas; brother Richard; and many other relatives and friends. Mary and Bob lived in White Bear Lake and Forest Lake for many years prior to moving to Stillwater in retirement. Mary was a certified travel counselor, and they enjoyed traveling the world. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Mary's of the Lake, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment at St. Mary's of the Lake Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020