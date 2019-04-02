Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SOCHA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. SOCHA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary A. SOCHA Obituary
Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away on Monday, April 1st, 2019. She loved her family; especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Art; 8 siblings; and 1 great grand child. Survived by 5 loving children and their spouses; 8 grand children; and 4 great grandchildren. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 am on Thursday, April 4th at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul). Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFunerralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now