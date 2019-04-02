|
Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away on Monday, April 1st, 2019. She loved her family; especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Art; 8 siblings; and 1 great grand child. Survived by 5 loving children and their spouses; 8 grand children; and 4 great grandchildren. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 am on Thursday, April 4th at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul). Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFunerralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 2, 2019