Mary A. (Connors) SWANSON
Lifelong Resident of Stillwater Age 92, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Survived by her children, Richard Kurt Swanson, David (Laurie) Swanson, Dan (Kim) Swanson, Mary K. (Paul) Hanson, Dianne Swanson, Sue (Mike) Rowley; grandchildren, Erin, Daniel, Andrew, Andy, Sarah; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Margurite "Peg" McHugh; brother, Patrick (Elaine) Connors. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Swanson; parents, Patrick and Evelyn Connors; sisters, Joanne Finger, Eileen Simonet, E. Patricia Poindexter, Jean Lemmer. Special thanks for the great care to the staff at Oak Park Senior Living and Interim Hospice Care. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Church of St. Michael, 611 S. 3rd St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Due to the current restrictions, there will be no public visitation, please arrive at the start of Mass. Social distancing and personal facemasks will be required. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater. Memorials preferred to Church of St. Michael or a local food shelf.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Michael
Funeral services provided by
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
