Mary AITKEN

Loving Mother, Sister & Aunt Age 87 of White Bear Lake passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and Duffy. Preceded in death by son Arnold. Survived by 6 children: Roger, Donna, Diana (Steve), Wayne (Melissa) and Karen (Dave). Also survived by siblings Eleanor and Raymond (Sonya) and many nieces and nephews, and Duffy. Thank you Mary for letting us take care of you in your golden years. They were golden for us as well. We have missed you every minute of every day since you left for greener pastures. Services will be held at a later date due to COVID19 concerns.