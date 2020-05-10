Age 71 of Circle Pines, MN Passed away on May 4, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Ellanora Houtkooper; brother, Jon and son, Adam. Survived by loving husband, Rev. Charlie; son, Aaron; daughters, Abby and Allison; grandsons, Jaden and Jaron and granddaughter, Alexi. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fargo, ND. "The moment of meeting is the beginning of parting … but the moment of parting is the beginning of meeting again."