Mary Alice BROWN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 71 of Circle Pines, MN Passed away on May 4, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Ellanora Houtkooper; brother, Jon and son, Adam. Survived by loving husband, Rev. Charlie; son, Aaron; daughters, Abby and Allison; grandsons, Jaden and Jaron and granddaughter, Alexi. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fargo, ND. "The moment of meeting is the beginning of parting … but the moment of parting is the beginning of meeting again."





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to your family. I am truly sorry for your loss. May the God of comfort give you peace and strength during this time of deep sorrow. (Psalm 18:6)
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved