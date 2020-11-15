On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Mary Alice Hargarten, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 90. Mary Alice was born on February 8, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN to Paul and Alice (Stevens) Juettner. She completed her education at Annunciation Catholic grade school, St. Margaret's high school, and St. Catherine University. On February 18, 1950 she married the love of her life Richard (Dick) Hargarten and together they raised four children. Mary Alice and Dick now also have five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Mary Alice devoted much of her life-energy to her husband and family. She was a loving Mom who was always there for her family providing unconditional love and attention wherever needed. She prided herself in keeping the cleanest and most organized home a family could imagine. Dust bunnies cowered in terror at the sight of Mary Alice and her vacuum cleaner! Dick teased her that she would wear out the carpet by vacuuming too much. In later years she cared for Dick tirelessly after he became disabled. Her early career years were spent at the headquarters of the Automobile Club of Minneapolis however her passion and career energy were mostly devoted to volunteering in various positions within the Council of Catholic Women at the Archdiocesan and National level. She was a natural leader and mentor for many Women within the organization and the church, including serving multiple terms as President of the National Council of Catholic Women. In later years she served her church faithfully and tirelessly in many capacities. She spent her life as a servant leader, setting an unforgettable example for all those around her. Mary Alice was preceded in death by her father Paul Juettner, her mother Alice (Stevens) Juettner, her husband, Richard (Dick) Hargarten, and the best ever brother – Thomas Juettner. She is survived by sons Daniel, Patrick, and Michael Hargarten; daughter Peggy (Ron) Steinert; grand children Stephanie (Steve), Jamison (Mahsa), Jonathan (Jerusha), Joseph (Kelsey), Steven (Melissa) and great grandchildren Aiden, Gloriella, Elisanna, Calvin, Jackson, Sloane, Roslyn, Carter, Tori, Shaun, Lucas, and Nicholas. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 17 at St. Patrick's Church, 1500 Vine Street, Hudson, WI 54016. Visitation at the church one hour before Mass. Interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, New Richmond, WI immediately following Mass. Memorials may be directed to Benilde-St. Margaret's school, 2501 MN-100, St Louis Park, MN 55416. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.









