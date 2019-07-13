Home

Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Newport Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SCHMIDT
Mary Alice (Friel) SCHMIDT


1932 - 2019
Mary Alice (Friel) SCHMIDT Obituary
April 9, 1932 – July 10, 2019 Loving Wife, Amazing Mom, Devoted Grandma, Great Grandma and Great-Great Grandma and Cherished Friend Age 87 of St. Paul Park, MN. Mary Alice passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Survived by husband of 68 years, Arnold Herman Schmidt and six children: Duane (Kathy) Schmidt, Donald Schmidt, Barbara (Mark) Tanning, Douglas (Kristine) Schmidt, Valerie (Charlie) Jones and Darrell (Monya) Schmidt. Also survived by 14 grandchildren: Michael Starrett, Matthew (Jillian) Starrett, Rebekah (Allan) Lund, Courtney (Aaron) Oetterer, Jacob (Stephanie) Schmidt, Benjamin Schmidt, Rachel (Justin) Bachman, Daniel Schmidt, Amberleigh (Brad) Rich, Christopher (April) Jones, Elizabeth (Cody) Hester, Joseph Schmidt, Zach Schmidt and Alex Schmidt. 13 great grandchildren: Nicole and Marissa Starrett, Aili and Ingrid Lund, Millie and Ace Schmidt, Adeline Schmidt, Landon, Lyla, Quinn and Kai Oetterer, Beckett and Westlyn Bachman and 1 great-great grandchild, Maliya. Also survived by her sister, Carol Kromschroeder. Mary Alice is preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Alice Friel, 4 brothers, Jerry, Jack, Wayne and Mike, and 1 sister, Gloria. Mary Alice's favorite Irish blessing: May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm on your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand. Mary Alice's Celebration of Life Victory Service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016 at 11am, with visitation one hour preceding the service at 10-11am; Interment at 1pm at Newport Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 13 to July 15, 2019
