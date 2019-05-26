|
Age 92 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 in St. Paul, MN. Mary Alice (Schiltgen) Walsh was born Sept. 11, 1926 in St. Paul, MN and was raised in Lake Elmo, MN. Mary spent 36 years as an obstetrics nurse at St. Joseph's hospital in St. Paul, MN. She served on active duty with the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1950-1953, during the Korean War. Preceded in death by parents Leo and Alice Schiltgen of Lake Elmo, MN, husband Edward Patrick Walsh Sr., his son John J. Walsh, sisters Rita Mae Schiltgen and Virginia Columbo, son-in-law Ramon Coo. Survived by family Edward P. Walsh Jr., Anne and Chuck Gerber, Patrice Walsh, Mary Kay Coo, Michael Walsh, Thomas and Sidney Walsh, Joan and John O'Neill, James and Maureen Walsh, Sally Walsh and David Knutson; 19 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren. Mass of Catholic Burial at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 1938 Stanford Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105. Visitation one hour prior to Mass. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2101 Lexington Ave. S., Mendota Heights, MN 55120. In lieu of flowers please donate to Catholic Charities Higher Ground - formerly Dorothy Day Homeless Shelter - 435 Dorothy Day Pl, St Paul, MN 55102. www.cctwincities.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019