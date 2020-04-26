Mary Angela (Curran) SCHERMAN
Age 84, of Clinton, TN Passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She worked as a computer programmer for many years with Northwest Airlines. Mary was raised in the Catholic faith. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Mary A. (McCoy) Curran; sister, Joanne Grudzien; son, Joseph T. Harmon; and grandson, Isaac Lucking. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard A. Scherman; children, Bernard P. Harmon Jr., Susan and Larry McCarty, Patricia and Randy Lucking, James Harmon, Mary Lencowski, Denise Scherman Johnson, Cathleen and Greg Harlan, Kimberly Scherman, Daniel and Carolyn Scherman, Kenneth and Leigh Anne Scherman; 28 grand children; 26 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren; brother, John W. Curran Jr., and sister, Kathlene Marrin; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to The Gift of Life organization or Alzheimer's foundation. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of serving the family of Mary Scherman.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
