Mary Ann BAHNEMANN
Age 82 of Forest Lake, Minnesota Died peacefully, while surrounded by her family, on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Ann Boehne; son, Robert Bahnemann; grandson, Robert Sontag; brother, Martin Boehne. She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband of 62 years, Milton; children, Cathy (Greg) Ross, Richard, Lisa (Steve) Sontag, Bill, Vicki (Alan) Bowser, Sue (Tom) Thill, Tom, James; 26 grandchildren; 13 great-grand children; siblings, Meg Sullivan, Michael Boehne; nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Private family services will be held. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Maplewood, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to donor's choice. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62. Please call for additional information. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
