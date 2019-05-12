|
Age 91, of Otsego, passed away on May 8, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, H. Keith Cowley. She will be deeply missed by her children, Thomas (Gayle Townsend), Kathy (Tom) Pendroy, Kymm (Jeff Mead); grandchildren, Gena (Richard) Thompson, Gera Exire LaTour, Heidi Pendroy, Sarah (Bill) Lane, Laura (Tim) Rath; great grandchildren, Ira, Otis and Geneieve Thompson, Hailey and Billy Lane; sister, Patricia Becker; many relatives and good friends. Mass 11am Monday, May 20th at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers, family will accept donations for animal rescue. www.cremationsocietyofmn.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019