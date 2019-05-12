Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Jude of the Lake
700 Mahtomedi Ave
Mahtomedi, MN 55115
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church
700 Mahtomedi Ave.
Mahtomedi, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary COWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann "Mac" (McQuillan) COWLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann "Mac" (McQuillan) COWLEY Obituary
Age 91, of Otsego, passed away on May 8, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, H. Keith Cowley. She will be deeply missed by her children, Thomas (Gayle Townsend), Kathy (Tom) Pendroy, Kymm (Jeff Mead); grandchildren, Gena (Richard) Thompson, Gera Exire LaTour, Heidi Pendroy, Sarah (Bill) Lane, Laura (Tim) Rath; great grandchildren, Ira, Otis and Geneieve Thompson, Hailey and Billy Lane; sister, Patricia Becker; many relatives and good friends. Mass 11am Monday, May 20th at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers, family will accept donations for animal rescue. www.cremationsocietyofmn.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.